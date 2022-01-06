Charlotte
CMS Expects Transportation Issues for Next Several Days

Children are back in school but some may face a few difficulties getting there. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials have announced that they expect transportation issues and delays as children transition back to school. Officials say that principals have been informed and will communicate with parents. The school district has also said they will consider remote learning on a class-by-class, grade-by-grade and school-by-school basis if necessary. Read the full story here.

