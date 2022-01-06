Arts & Entertainment
Grammys Postponed

Grammy Award

The 2022 Grammys were scheduled to go down on Monday, January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center), in Los Angeles. However, with the omicron variant spreading like wildfire, it’s been decided that an in-person event is too dangerous right now. In a joint statement, The Recording Academy and CBS said:

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th annual Grammy Awards show,” reads a joint statement from CBS and the Recording Academy release today (January 5). “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

