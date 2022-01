Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen City has made another national list. Real estate data website PropertyShark created a list with the 15 cheapest US cities with the best weather. Charlotte was ranked number one. Three North Carolina cities in total made the list. Charlotte’s ranking was based on its moderate living costs, well-paying jobs and mild weather. Read the full story here.

Charlotte Named Cheapest US City with Best Weather was originally published on 1053rnb.com

