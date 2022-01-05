CLOSE
A new Charlotte-based technology is making grocery shopping and weekly meal planning easier. Grocery Shopii was created by working mom, Katie Hotze. Within five minutes, the technology provides users with five days worth of meals and recipes including groceries. Grocery Shopii partners with grocery stores that offer online shopping options. Users select what they would like to make for the week and the technology auto-populates the cart. Read the full story here.
Technology Created by Charlotte Mom Makes Grocery Shopping Virtual was originally published on 1053rnb.com
