A new tool is entering the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System to help students and staff report safety and crime concerns. The “Say Something” app allows users to submit anonymous concerns to officials. Staff and students are currently being trained on how to use the app. Officials say this will help those who are afraid to speak up. Read the full story here.

App Will Allow CMS Students and Staff to Report Safety Concerns was originally published on 1053rnb.com

