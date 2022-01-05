Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you have any plans to attend a basketball game at Steph Curry’s alma mater, make sure you have proof of vaccination. Davidson College announced that they will now require spectators for men’s and women’s basketball games to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The requirement will start on Jan. 8 for all home games. Children ages 5-11 must have proof of at least one dosage while those 12 and older must be fully vaccinated. Click here to read the full story.

Davidson College Requiring Proof of Vaccination at Home Games was originally published on 1053rnb.com

