We all know what the number one resolution for almost everyone around the world every new year is usually the same thing, weight loss!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This morning, New York Times best selling author Dr. Ian Smith joined Erica Campbell & Griff for some quick tips on how we can reach our 2022 goals & better ways of living healthy in the new year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He first opens up about his latest book, Burn, Melt, Shed, which he describes to Erica as a way to “loose weight without feeling like you’re on a diet plan,” and why he worked so hard to make it affordable for everyone.

Before wrapping up, he shares three tips with the Get Up! listeners on how we can achieve those new year weight loss goals by making only a few simple changes in your everyday routine.

Listen to the full conversation and be sure to follow him on all various platforms for the latest updates and health notifications. Let us know on social media YOUR 2022 personal goals!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith’s Quick Tips On How To Reach Our 2022 Weight Loss Goals was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: