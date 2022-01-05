Let Tiffany Haddish Be Your Fitness Coach

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Virtual reality workout app Supernatural is partnering with actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish to release a new workout series. The This Year, Be You campaign, new routines in each of Supernatural’s main fitness categories and virtually transports you to locations modeled after beaches in Spain and Portugal, rice terraces in China and salt flats in Bolivia.

Developer Within found out Haddish was a big fan of its app when in April, Haddish took to Instagram to lament that she had managed to break the strap to her Meta Quest headset while working out with Supernatural. One day later, Within, sent her a custom headset. The actress is getting her body ready to play track star Florence Griffith-Joyner in an upcoming biopic. Supernatural’s second annual This Year Be You campaign that kicked off on New Years Day.

