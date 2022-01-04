Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With free COVID-19 testing becoming more difficult to find, some people are willing to try wherever it seems available. Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, warns that those seeking free tests should be careful as scammers are using their vulnerability to steal their identities.

Incidents of scamming were recently reported in Atlanta after two men set up a table with masks and clipboards, asking those walking by if they wanted free COVID-19 testing. They handed out paperwork which asked for a name, address, birthday, and health insurance information.

Experts say that test-seekers should beware of anyone asking for personal information or payment in exchange for testing. If the person providing the test does not appear to be associated with a trustworthy health organization or community group, such as a church, test-seekers should avoid providing information or payment. Click here to read the full story.

Beware of “Free COVID-19 Testing” Scam Stealing Identities was originally published on 1053rnb.com

