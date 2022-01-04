Charlotte
Charlotte Restaurant Week Returning

Winter may be cooling things down, but restaurants around Charlotte are about to heat up. Queen’s Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week returns Jan. 21-30. There event will feature 70 restaurants in eight counties. Prices vary between $30, $35, $40, or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant. Participating restaurants include Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Tupelo Honey, Sea Level, Standard Oyster Company, Charolais Steakhouse and many more. Reservations are recommended. For more information, click here.

