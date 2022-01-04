Charlotte
Charlotte Volunteer Group Help Keep the Homeless Warm this Winter

Homeless People Sleeping on Penn Street In Reading Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

Although winter in the Queen City started out pretty warm, temperatures are beginning to drop. Colder weather poses as a threat to those who are homeless. To help keep them warm this winter, volunteers from the nonprofit group Greater Rise Charlotte handed out blankets, coats and warming supplies Monday night.

As of June 2021, 3,137 people in Charlotte experienced homelessness. A spokesperson for the Greater Rise Charlotte said that volunteers hand out supplies to people on the streets and accept donations to help provide more supples. Read the full story here.

