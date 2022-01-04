Charlotte
JCSU Restricts Outside Spectators from Attending Sporting Events

Another local university has joined the Charlotte 49ers in restricting sporting fans from attending upcoming events. Johnson C. Smith University announced today that outside spectators that aren’t family members of student athletes will not be allowed to attend sporting events until further notice. Family members must provide  proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the game. Masks are required and social distancing will be in place. Read the full story here.

