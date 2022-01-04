Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Queen City is on the rise as a popular place to live and it looks like in 2022 it moved higher on some people’s list.

Zillow says Charlotte will be one of the hottest housing markets in 2022. The market in 2022 is expected to remain hot, with the same trends the drove the market to new heights in 2021.

According to the online real estate company, Charlotte is No. 5 on the list as the hottest housing market in 2022, with Raleigh, NC being the third hottest market.

“…each buoyed by a combination of strong forecasted home value growth, strong economic fundamentals including high job growth, fast-moving inventory and plentiful likely buyers. Additionally, these markets have historically not been particularly sensitive to rising mortgage interest rates or a slowing stock market – two risk factors for housing and the economy overall as the calendar turns,” says Zillow.

Zillow also says 2022 will continue to be the best time for people looking to sell their homes.

Zillow’s Hottest Market 2022:

Tampa, FL Jacksonville, FL Raleigh, NC San Antonio, TX Charlotte, NC Nashville. TN Atlanta, GA Phoenix, AZ Orlando, FL Austin, TX

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO THE PRAISECHARLOTTE.COM HOMEPAGE

Charlotte expected to be one the hottest housing market in 2022 was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On Praise 100.9: