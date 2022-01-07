Charlotte Hair Stylist builds huge social media following with her dog

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For social media content creators, it can be a daunting task building a brand, growing followers and/or becoming a highly recognized influencer – especially if you’re not a celebrity. But for Charlotte hair stylist, Shay Johnson, all it took was some hilarious and quirky interactions with her dog, Princess to open the door to become a huge hit on Instagram and Tik Tok – garnering over 9.4 million likes of her videos, and over 600,000 followers world wide. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES,’ host, Ron Holland talked with Shay Johnson about her new found fame, how she’s been able to capitalize her social media presence and provide advise to people trying to build and sustain a social media brand.

