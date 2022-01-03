Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CMS Returns to In-Person Instruction This Week

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The pupil with a mask came out of the classroom

Source: somethingway / Getty

Although there have been concerns about the safety of returning to in-person instruction, CMS teachers and students will return to the classroom this week. Teachers returned today for a workday while students are scheduled to return tomorrow, Jan. 4.

The district has acknowledged safety concerns and sent parents a voicemail addressing their plans to keep children and staff safe. The district says masks will be required and social distancing will remain to the greatest extent possible. Students should stay home if they feel sick. Click here to read the full story.

CMS Returns to In-Person Instruction This Week  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Banging In Little Rock: Video Shows Police Chief’s…

 3 hours ago
06.09.97

Buckhead Secessionist Wants Us To Believe He Didn’t…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close