Although there have been concerns about the safety of returning to in-person instruction, CMS teachers and students will return to the classroom this week. Teachers returned today for a workday while students are scheduled to return tomorrow, Jan. 4.

The district has acknowledged safety concerns and sent parents a voicemail addressing their plans to keep children and staff safe. The district says masks will be required and social distancing will remain to the greatest extent possible. Students should stay home if they feel sick. Click here to read the full story.

CMS Returns to In-Person Instruction This Week was originally published on 1053rnb.com

