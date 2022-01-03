Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As parents, we are concerned about our children’s safety, especially when they are out of our sight. With rising covid cases and students making their way back into the classroom, there may be even more concern. Here are a few tips to keep your children safe and relieve some of your worry:

Talk to your child about the importance of wearing their masks at all times except when eating.

Ensure your child has extra masks.

Pack extra hand sanitizer and wipes.

Include children’s immunity vitamins in their morning routine.

Talk to your child about social distancing and how to safely remain around friends.

Keep them home if they start to feel sick (even if it’s minor).

Protecting Your K-12 Student as They Return to School was originally published on 1053rnb.com

