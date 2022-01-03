Charlotte
Thousands Without Power After Winter Storm Hits Charlotte

If you noticed that your power is out, you’re not the only one. Last night’s winter storm has left many in Charlotte and surrounding areas without power. Duke Energy reported thousands of outages today following the heavy rains and strong winds of the storm. As of this morning, over 20,000 residents within Mecklenburg County were without power. This number lowered to approximately 8,000 by noon. Read the full story here. 

