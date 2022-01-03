News
Marjorie Taylor Greene Points Finger At Black Women After Twitter Permanently Suspends Her

It's almost as if she just hates Black women and women of color as much as she hates medical science and reliable sources for information.

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene Holds Press Conference On Capitol Hill

As a poster of director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci is seen in the background, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks during a news conference in her office at Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on July 20, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Taylor Greene discussed Twitter’s 12-hour-long suspension of her account after two of her tweets were tagged as “misleading.” | Source: Alex Wong / Getty

It’s always been clear that Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it her political goal to become the Donald Trump sequel nobody asked for except people who think Kid Rock spitting on them at a concert counts as a shower. Well, Greene should be happy now that she’s followed in the ex-president’s footprints and gotten herself permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading dangerous misinformation—and yet she appears to be really salty about it.

Greene said in a statement through her office on Sunday that she got her Twitter fingers chopped off for tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). According to NBC News, “anyone can report an adverse event to the system, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.” In other words, any QMoron with a medical degree from the prestigious University of If It’s On YouTube It Must be True can post nonsense on the site, which is why the department has warned that VAERS is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.”

MORE: Klanny Nanny Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa A ‘Fake Religion Created By A Psychopath’

But Greene’s suspension didn’t happen over one incident, according to Twitter, which said in a statement that “repeated violations” landed Dollar Store Ann Coulter on the permanently unfollowed list.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” the statement read. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Unfortunately, Greene can still access her official congressional account, but that fact hasn’t dissuaded her from being whiny about her personal account getting the boot. And, of course, in true KK-Karen fashion, Greene’s first inclination was to take shots at a bunch of Black women who had nothing to do with anything.

 

“When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene wrote. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

In case you’re wondering why the names of Black women in office who were minding their own business immediately came to the MAGA maiden’s mind—I mean, besides the fact that she’s demonstrably racist—last year, Waters drew the ire of Republicans by simply saying, “We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice” during a  Daunte Wright protest in regards to the pending verdict in the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately found guilty for killing George Floyd.

“I am hopeful that we will get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, we cannot go away,” she said. “We’ve got to get more confrontational.”

Somehow, a bunch of white conservativeswho didn’t think Trump saying, “Go to the Capitol and fight like hell” had anything to do with Caucasi-D-Day insurrectionists going to the Capitol and, well, rioting like helldid think “stay in the streets” and “be more confrontational” coming out of a Black woman’s mouth was a call for rioting.

Of course, none of that has anything to do with Waters not being suspended from Twitter since none of her comments were made on Twitter and because she wasn’t violating any Twitter policy. But Greene is just as much a factless, logic-devoid idiot as she is a white nationalist, so her remarks aren’t surprising—nor is her hypocrisy.

I mean, really? Greene wants Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Ilhan Omar suspended for bailing out rioters—which, by the way, is also not a violation of Twitter policy—like she hasn’t been campaigning for Capitol rioters for months now? 

Also, again, what does any of this have to do with Twitter? How does one bail anyone out of jail on Twitter? What the hell is Greene even talking about?

It’s almost as if Greene just hates Black women and women of color as much as she hates medical science and reliable sources for information.

Last week's attack at the Capitol did not go unnoticed by the millions of Black people who watched those domestic terrorists evade culpability for their parade of white rage and violence. In the days following, a growing number of members of the mob have met their consequences, detained and arrested over the complicit participation in one of the most shocking displays of treasonous cowardice in American history. Social media users are composing detailed threads that show videos of certain mob members being promptly escorted straight to jail. https://twitter.com/NotAlexis/status/1348441244389801984?s=20 https://twitter.com/repools/status/1348586541552201728?s=20 Federal law enforcement officials are bringing forth charges and actively searching for those who can be identified using social media videos and have also launched a murder probe into the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher. He suffered cardiac arrest in his last moments and was possibly exposed to a chemical agent, according to Fox 5 DC. A second officer committed suicide in the wake of the attacks. According to a recently published story in the Associated Press, at least 90 people have been arrested from the violent mob comprised of mostly white supremacists and nationalists. The group assembled in Washington to contest the Electoral College vote, which weeks earlier proclaimed Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Their intent was to invoke violence and even death in the name of their leader Trump, who urged them to march to the Capitol. The pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol calling for "the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence," the new target of Trump's rage before his social media accounts were shuttered. AP reporters also uncovered death threat warnings issued towards Speaker Pelosi and urges to mask their appearances by using Blackface, issuing wrongly worded elements of a sacred Muslim prayer. https://twitter.com/rtraister/status/1348466716007936002?s=20 Police also recovered pipe bombs, assault rifles and ammunition in close proximity to the Capitol. But it goes without saying that true confusion relayed over the officer's capability in using restraint in terms of the mob, the same group of people who override the call of the Black Lives Matter movement with "Blue Likes Matter," or "All Lives Matter."

Marjorie Taylor Greene Points Finger At Black Women After Twitter Permanently Suspends Her  was originally published on newsone.com

