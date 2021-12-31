Charlotte
Some Charlotte Universities Will Return to Campus Despite Covid

COVID cases may be soaring but many schools in Charlotte are planning to proceed with in-person classes during the spring semester. Universities such as Queens University and Johnson & Wales have implemented new vaccine and booster mandates for students and staff prior to returning. Students should check with their universities to determine if their university will return to in-person classes.

