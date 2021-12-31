Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like the entire world is talking about the current climate of the pandemic. This can have negative impacts on our mental health. Although it may seem difficult to remain positive during these times, there are some ways that you can maintain your mental health.

Limit the amount of time you spend watching the news. – The news provides frequent updates on case numbers and may be overwhelming. Unplug! – You may find a lot of people talking about Covid in some way on social media. Unplugging can help bring you to a peace of mind. Talk to someone about your feelings. – Talking to someone you trust such as a friend, mentor, or therapist could help you release any fears or anxieties you may have during these times. Go for a walk. – Going for a walk and enjoying nature can help put your mind at ease as you reflect on the beauty that is still within the world. Use essential oils to relax. – Essential oils such as lavender and Sandalwood have been proven to help with anxiety and calm the mind. Seek additional help if need. – There’s nothing wrong with needing a little extra help, especially during these times. Seek help from a counselor or therapist who can help you work through any new emotions.

Tips for Maintaining your Mental Health During the Pandemic was originally published on 1053rnb.com

