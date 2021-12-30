Several Bank of America Locations Close Temporarily in Charlotte

CLOSE
Bank of America has temporarily closed 11 branches in Charlotte. A spokesperson for the bank said the closures occur in areas where there are fewer visits and not enough staffing. The areas affected include:
- Park Road
- York Road
- South End
- Kenilworth Commons
- Sharon Road Station
- Legacy Union
- Carmel Commons
- Northeast
- Sardis Village
- Albermarle Road
- Mill Creek Commons
It is not clear if these locations have been closed due to COVID-19. Read the full story here.
