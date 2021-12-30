Black-Owned Restaurant Cuzzo’s Cuisine Opens in University Area

CLOSE
Another Southern comfort food restaurant has hit the Queen City. Cuzzo’s Cuisine has opened in University City after a delayed reopening due to COVID. The restaurant founded by Chef Andarrio Johnson and Anglee Brown specializes in Southern cuisine and comfort foods. Customers can order a variety of wings and combination plates with chicken tenders, fried seafood and more. The restaurant is located on North Tryon across from UNC-Charlotte. Read the full story here.
