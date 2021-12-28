Legislator ‘Karen’ Clowned On Twitter For Claiming Her Black Friend Stopped Being Pleasant, Blaming Critical Race Theory

The former minority leader of the Rhode Island legislature seems desperate for attention on social media. Legislator Karen, also known as Republican Rep. Patricia Morgan, claims her “Black friend” suddenly acts hostile and unpleasant.
So instead of talking to the alleged Black friend, Morgan decides she should tweet about it and make a false point about racial division for political points.
“I had a black friend,” Morgan tweeted. “I liked her, and I think she liked me, too. But now, she is hostile and unpleasant. I am sure I didn’t do anything to her except be white. Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT.”
The jury is out on whether she has any Black friends or if she just assumed a passing acquaintance was a real friend. But in true Karen fashion, Morgan didn’t stop to consider her own responsibility in leading to the person no longer being “pleasant.”
Given the multitude of experiences Black people have had with white people, saying that all one did was be white leaves a lot to the imagination. Assuming Morgan did lose a friend, she probably was reckless with her mouth and just being a white person saying or doing offensive things.
Guess her “friend” got tired of keeping up appearances and decided to reclaim her time and energy. People like Morgan have no clue how exhausting they can be.
“Star Trek: The Original Series” actor George Takei mocked Morgan’s example pulling on his own experience of being in a Japanese internment camp during World War II.
MSNBC Commentator Joy-Ann Reid, host of “The Reid Out,” pointed out that the B in Black should have been capitalized.
“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin posted a screenshot of the bill Morgan introduced in the Spring with the caption, “this you Patricia?”
It’s also totally possible that Morgan made up the incident for attention. “I have a Black friend” is one of the oldest and weakest excuses in the book. She even slapped a CRT hashtag on the end for posterity.
Morgan was a part of the early wave of legislators introducing anti-Critical Race Theory bills, looking to protect white people from feeling bad. She wanted to prevent the teaching of “divisive concepts and prohibit making individuals feel distressed on account of their race or sex.”
Variations of that language have popped up in bills across the country, and parent groups are being steered to critical race theory as a catch-all for anything related to equity and social advancement in public schools.
At this point, it’s been well documented that critical race theory has nothing to do with making white people feel bad. And it’s evident that people like Morgan aren’t interested in unity or furthering understanding of issues that may impact historically oppressed communities.
Instead, maybe people who feel bad need to do some deep soul searching about what’s going on inside of them instead of trying to restrict honest conversations about issues in this country’s past and present.
She also tried to run for governor in 2018 but failed to advance beyond the Republican primary. Morgan ran for her seat again in the 2020 election, narrowly defeating Democrat James Jackson. More people engaged with her tweet than voters who supported her in the November general election.
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
'Karens' Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can't Stop Trying To Police Black People
1. ‘Stay In Your Hood’: Dog Park ‘Karen’
Source:@FredTJoseph/twitter 1 of 35
At the dog park in Brooklyn with my fiancé and this white woman was threatening to call police and told us to “stay in our hood” because she had our dog confused with another dog who had been barking loudly. So, I started recording and she tried to slap the phone out my hand. pic.twitter.com/9MXwMiU3Qb— Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 26, 2021
2. School Committee ‘Karen’
2 of 35
3. Tigger flag Karen
3 of 35
Nosy woman complains about a flag pic.twitter.com/srQk12YmW9— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 9, 2021
4. Victoria's Secret Karen
4 of 35
Karen charges at a black woman and then turns on white woman tears when she realizes she’s being recorded. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9gzksgorLN— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) July 12, 2021
5. Mailbox Karen
5 of 35
I wish a Karen would roll up and call herself taking a package from my house because she suspects “something is going on in there.”— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2021
What is wrong with these white women? pic.twitter.com/ROX3zLPcTY
6. Karen goes shopping at Ross
6 of 35
This happened at a Ross Dress for Less…— Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) June 13, 2021
Told you. pic.twitter.com/FkSLsgxPUc
7. Karen Defaces Monument To Only Black Member Of Lewis And Clark Expedition7 of 35
8. Judith Ann Black, racist Burger King Whopper KarenSource:Sumter County Sheriff’s Office 8 of 35
9. Stephanie Denaro, AKA "Bagel Karen"
9 of 35
RACIST Anti-Masker Karen Calls Black Bakery worker B**** Ass N-word for denying service. pic.twitter.com/nRsF95RFmK— Karen (@crazykarens) March 24, 2021
10. Courtside Karen
10 of 35
PRAY FOR LEBRON pic.twitter.com/Z8oAhl2kqf— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2021
11. Arlo SoHo Karen
11 of 35
Wow! This woman made baseless claims against @keyonharrold and his 14yo son at @arlohotels Arlo SoHo — then assaulted them, scratching Keyon & tackling his boy. Worse, the hotel manager defended & empowered her actions, and refused to apologize after her claims were proven wrong! pic.twitter.com/LqHboiAEd6— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 27, 2020
12. Trader Joe's 'Karen'
12 of 35
This is a Trader Joe’s today. In Los Angeles. Cases are through the roof in California. Is there any way to reach these people?— Read Teaching to Transgress by bell hooks (@JoshuaPotash) June 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/q1hIQr6aCL
13. 'Karen' the angry neighbor
13 of 35
hey guys!! this is my new neighbor!! pic.twitter.com/yZxsQD1daS— bailey (@bailey3jenkins) June 27, 2020
14. ‘Karen’ Pulls Gun On Black Woman And Daughter After Chipotle Argument14 of 35
15. Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired
15 of 35
Caron Jones — that’s Caron with a “K” as in “Karen” 👩🏼⚕️ — also called the Black Lives Matter movement a "ploy" for Black votes before the North Carolina nurse got fired for her racist social media posts.https://t.co/WQn68gNToF— NewsOne (@newsone) July 1, 2020
16. St. Louis 'Karen'16 of 35
17. ‘Karen’s Husband’ Investigated After Calling Cops On Black Men17 of 35
18. Convenience Store ‘Karen’
18 of 35
It was the I’m the wrong nigga for me 😭 pic.twitter.com/2Rv33NNn2k— HEAVYY ON IT 🗣💕 (@HeavyyCampp) June 25, 2020
19. Nurse ‘Karen’ Loses Her Job For ‘Black Privilege’ Video19 of 35
20. Seattle ‘Karen’ Has A Total Meltdown After Black Driver Records Her ‘White Tears’
20 of 35
"I HAVE A BLACK HUSBAND!"— NewsOne (@newsone) June 23, 2020
A "Karen" in Seattle identified as Leah completely lost it when Karlos Dillard, a Black man, confronted and recorded her after he says he was the victim of her racist road rage.
The video has gone viral as Karening gets worse.https://t.co/X5ryYpQlhF
21. Officer ‘Karen’ Is Slammed For Crying White Tears Over McDonald’s Wait21 of 35
22. Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Mother From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’22 of 35
23. San Francisco ‘Karen’ Who Called Cops Over ‘BLM’ Art
23 of 35
A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP— James Juanillo (@jaimetoons) June 12, 2020
24. Karen the "Shorewood Spitter"24 of 35
25. Karen's husband
25 of 35
26. Karen's other husband26 of 35
27.
27 of 35
Question: I get we’re living in stressful times but why do we keep seeing so many white women abusing workers like this? pic.twitter.com/UKfWG631TX— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) May 18, 2020
28.
28 of 35
Racism rots your brain pic.twitter.com/OuzPmyRN6d— Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) May 17, 2020
29.
29 of 35
On the next episode of “are white people ok? 👀”.... meet Red Lobster Karen 🦞 pic.twitter.com/ElgRipPyrU— Lives in a Police State. ✊🏽🦺🌈 (@angel_felixv) May 13, 2020
30.
30 of 35
Karen has a meltdown because store won’t let her in without a mask.— tyler perry’s shake-and-go wig (@notcapnamerica) May 17, 2020
They offer to give her a mask.
They offer to shop for her.
She says she’s calling corporate. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/oQSFueFn4T
31.
31 of 35
I can’t believe this is real. This lady went out to video shame everyone who dared to have fun in the sun at the beach and then she yelled at a Trader Joe’s worker over social distancing.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 18, 2020
Karen needs to just stay home and leave the rest of us alone... 🙄🤦🏻♂️pic.twitter.com/QUeZkRSudW
32.32 of 35
33.
33 of 35
K*ren: "Arrest me"— Scottie PIPM (@scottiepipm) April 23, 2020
Cop: Okay
K*ren: 😲 pic.twitter.com/5NJnPsSj8k
34.
34 of 35
I’m baffled. Just saw this on the news. Woman who drove 1.5 hours to go to the beach with her family complains about other people at the beach who have done the same as her. Does she not see she’s part of the problem #StayAtHomeSaveLives #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/iowllyZEk2— Colm McAfee (@mcafee77) May 17, 2020
35.
35 of 35
Legislator ‘Karen’ Clowned On Twitter For Claiming Her Black Friend Stopped Being Pleasant, Blaming Critical Race Theory was originally published on newsone.com