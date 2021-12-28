Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re going to be traveling throughout uptown Charlotte this week, expect some road closures and delays. The Duke’s Mayo Bowl college football game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Bank of America Stadium. The streets are expected to be crowded with fans attending the game.

The city’s New Year’s Eve celebration will also cause some road closures. Both Tryon Street and Levine Avenue of the Arts will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 until early Saturday, Jan. 1. For more information on road closures, read the full story here.

Bowl Game and New Year’s Eve Closing Charlotte Streets was originally published on 1053rnb.com

