Have you ever wanted to learn how to code but found that classes were too expensive? A class in Charlotte is making learning how to code possible without breaking the bank. Carolina Fintech Hub’s Workforce Investment Network is a 24-week program that provides adults from under-served communities with technical training, professional development, and a job after course completion. Participants are paid while they spend 12 weeks learning technical skills and 12 weeks in on-the job training. Read the full story here.

Charlotte Coding Class Offers Tech Jobs for Under-served Communities was originally published on 1053rnb.com

