Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Coding Class Offers Tech Jobs for Under-served Communities

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
African American Woman & Man Staring At Computer

Source: Khalid Elizaba / Urban One Stock

Have you ever wanted to learn how to code but found that classes were too expensive? A class in Charlotte is making learning how to code possible without breaking the bank. Carolina Fintech Hub’s Workforce Investment Network is a 24-week program that provides adults from under-served communities with technical training, professional development, and a job after course completion. Participants are paid while they spend 12 weeks learning technical skills and 12 weeks in on-the job training. Read the full story here.

 

Charlotte Coding Class Offers Tech Jobs for Under-served Communities  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Being Behind Bars Cuts More Years Off Black…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Nikole Hannah-Jones Said People Should Listen To Educators…

 21 hours ago
01.28.90
Photos
Close