Consider Covid Safety this New Year’s Eve

It’s almost that time of year… the end of the year! While you may have some plans for this upcoming New Year’s Eve, you may want to consider safety when deciding what to do. This weekend is expected to be crowded with Charlotte residents bringing in the new year at local bars, clubs and restaurants. Infectious disease expert Dr. Katie Passaretti says that people should reconsider their plans this years as the omicron variant is highly contagious. Over 58% of new COVID cases nationwide are omicron. Plan for safety this holiday by avoiding crowded areas, choosing events that are located outdoors, or celebrating from home. Click here to read the full story.

 

