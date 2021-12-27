Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Money Matters Monday! Before you bring in the new year, there are a few things you need to do to set yourself up for financial success in 2022! The number one thing is to take inventory of what you spent this holiday. This may shock you if you haven’t been keeping tabs on your spending. This will give you an idea of what to expect when the bill arrives in January. It will also give you an opportunity to set up or adjust your budget so that you can pay off those bills. Remember to pay off high interest cards to avoid overpaying in interest.

Olympia D’s Money Matters Tip was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: