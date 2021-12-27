Charlotte Douglas International Airport Experiencing Flight Cancellations

Charlotte
Traveling during the holidays can be a bit hectic. If you’re traveling home from the holidays, you may experience some alterations in your plans. COVID-19 has caused cancellations for airlines like Delta, United and Alaska. Charlotte Douglas International Airport has reported about 12 cancellations since this morning. Airline officials recommend that travelers arrive to the airport at least two hours before their departure time. Read the full story here. 

