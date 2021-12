Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Isley Brothers are making their way to Charlotte tonight to put on a show right before Christmas! They won’t be alone. Joining the Winter Soul Fest lineup is Jon. B, Keke Wyatt, and SWV. The show begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Bojangles Coliseum located at 2700 E Independence Boulevard.

Isley Brothers and More in Town for Winter Soul Fest Concert was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: