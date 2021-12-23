Need Testing Before the Holidays? Here are Some Locations in Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With Christmas Eve being tomorrow, many people are hurrying to get COVID-19 tests before visiting family members. If you’re one of those people, you may find it hard to locate available testing sites in the area. Luckily, there are still a few places you can go without an appointment. Some locations do require that you register before arriving.

The wait times for these locations may vary with some wait times up to three hours. Testing is free for the community. Find more information on local testing here.

Participating Locations:

StarMed – Auto Selection of Charlotte – 6859 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

9am-6pm

(704) 615-7754; Register Online

Able to test children

StarMed – Old Eastland Mall Parking Lot – 5344 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28212

9am-4pm

(704) 615-7754; Register Online

Able to test children

StarMed – StarMed F – 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

9am-6pm

(704) 615-7754; Register Online

Able to test children

StarMed – Mecklenburg County Health Department – 2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216

10am-4pm

(704) 615-7754; Register Online

Able to test children

Locations Offering Testing on Christmas Eve:

StarMed – Auto Selection of Charlotte

StarMed – Old Eastland Mall Parking Lot

StarMed – StarMed F

