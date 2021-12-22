Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Johnson & Wales University Added to Charlotte Schools Requiring Boosters

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Student sitting at a desk in a classroom

Source: Purestock / Getty


Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte has joined Queens University in requiring that all students, staff, and faculty receive COVID-19 booster shots for the upcoming Spring semester. Exemptions will be in place for those with approval by health services and Human Resources for medical or religious reasons. COVID-19 boosters must be received by March 1 or within 30 days of eligibility. The announcement comes after a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. Click here to read the full story. 

Johnson & Wales University Added to Charlotte Schools Requiring Boosters  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

35 Years Later, Recalling The Howard Beach Attack…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

 3 days ago
01.13.81
Photos
Close