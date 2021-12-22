Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It appears we aren’t the only people who enjoy Charlotte. Charlotte’s population is constantly growing, and so is traffic. Before the pandemic hit in early 2020, Charlotte was growing by almost 100 residents each day. Despite the current pandemic, this increase in residents has not slowed down. The area’s population is now expected to grow by 420,000 in the next 20 years, according to the State Demographer of North Carolina. This daily growth means more cars on the road and more traffic issues. Commuters should prepare for delays and include extra commuting time for daily travel. Click here to read the full story.

Charlotte’s Growth Bringing More Traffic was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: