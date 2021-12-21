Charlotte
Mecklenburg County Libraries Offering Free at-home COVID-19 Test Kits

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-MANDATE-TESTING

Source: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / Getty

With the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout the nation, it is becoming more important that we get tested often and know our status. For residents in Mecklenburg County, free COVID-19 test kits are being offered at various libraries in the area.

Kits will be available for residents who have trouble accessing local testing sites or purchasing at-home kits from their local pharmacy. Residents will be able to pick up one test kit per household member per week. Read the full story here. 

Participating Locations:

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast

  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional

  • Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard

  • Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove

  • Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek

  • Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Boulevard

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 

Mecklenburg County Libraries Offering Free at-home COVID-19 Test Kits  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

