With the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout the nation, it is becoming more important that we get tested often and know our status. For residents in Mecklenburg County, free COVID-19 test kits are being offered at various libraries in the area.

Kits will be available for residents who have trouble accessing local testing sites or purchasing at-home kits from their local pharmacy. Residents will be able to pick up one test kit per household member per week. Read the full story here.

Participating Locations:

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional

Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard

Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove

Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek

Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Boulevard

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mecklenburg County Libraries Offering Free at-home COVID-19 Test Kits was originally published on 1053rnb.com

