More than 250 affordable housing units will soon be available in east Charlotte. The Housing Impact Fund, in partnership with Ascent Housing, announced the purchase of Shamrock Gardens Apartments. The complex is a 265-unit property located off Eastway Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. The apartments will be reserved for households earning less than 80% of Charlotte’s average median income, with nearly half of the units reserved for those earning below 50% of the average median income. No current residents will be displaced as a result. View the full story here.

More Affordable Housing Units Coming to East Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com

