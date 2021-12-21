Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

More Affordable Housing Units Coming to East Charlotte

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
J-Si Housing

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

More than 250 affordable housing units will soon be available in east Charlotte. The Housing Impact Fund, in partnership with Ascent Housing, announced the purchase of Shamrock Gardens Apartments. The complex is a 265-unit property located off Eastway Drive in the Shannon Park neighborhood. The apartments will be reserved for households earning less than 80% of Charlotte’s average median income, with nearly half of the units reserved for those earning below 50% of the average median income. No current residents will be displaced as a result. View the full story here. 

More Affordable Housing Units Coming to East Charlotte  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

35 Years Later, Recalling The Howard Beach Attack…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Calls Out Joe Manchin’s Obstruction…

 2 days ago
01.13.81
Photos
Close