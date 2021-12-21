Queens University Requiring Booster Shot for Students and Staff

Charlotte
While many students have left school for the holiday break, they may be required to meet new COVID-19 protocols before returning to campus. Charlotte’s Queen University is requiring that all students, staff, and falculty receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The senior leadership team for the university said shots should be received by Feb. 15, 2022, or as soon the individual is eligible. The decision comes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the nation. Click here for the full story.

