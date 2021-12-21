Charlotte
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Charlotte

If you recently purchased a Powerball ticket in Charlotte, you may want to double-check your numbers. The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Charlotte’s Sam’s Mart and has yet to be claimed. The ticket numbers matched all five balls drawn in Monday night’s Power Play drawing, winning the lucky person $1 million. An added featured doubled the prize to $2 million. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from Monday night’s drawing to claim their prize. Click here to read the full story.

