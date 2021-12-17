Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Shoutout to my Sorors of the Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated who have helped hundreds of local children in need by donating nearly 500 coats to the Steve’s Coats for Kids campaign. Over the past five years, the sorority has collected coats to keep children in the area warm during the cold winter months and encourage the community and fellow sorority members to donate new or gently used coats.

Charlotte Sorority Donates Nearly 500 Coats for Children in Need was originally published on 1053rnb.com

