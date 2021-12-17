Brooklyn Collective honors a once-bustling neighborhood of Black Excellence

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The history of the Second Ward’s Brooklyn neighborhood in Charlotte is fascinating, compelling and replete with determination and disappointment. Whether it’s the storied history of the Queen City’s version of “Black Wall Street,” or how so-called urban renewal essentially moved black families and businesses out of its position as a self-sustaining community within a community, the Brooklyn neighborhood was the Second Ward’s crown jewel before the displacement of thousands of black residents. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES,’ host, Ron Holland delved into the history and resurgeance of businesses in this area of the city with Monique Douglas, Director of Community Engagement for the Brooklyn Collective, and founder of the Non-profit, the Grooming Greatness Foundation.

