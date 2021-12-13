Communities Across Kentucky Come Together To Lend A Helping Hand After Devastating Tornadoes

After news of the devastation from multiple tornadoes spread, Jimmy Finch knew he had to do something. So he loaded up supplies and set out from his home in Clarksville, Tenn, driving nearly two hours to Mayfield, Ky., to help feed people.
According to local news reports, Finch brought his smoker with him and soon connected with a local food truck owner to feed people in the town of approximately 10,000.
“I just came down here trying to feed the people,” Finch said in an interview with WLWT. “Everybody’s talking about they’re sending up prayers and, you know, their well wishes and everything. You know, folks can’t eat no prayer. You gotta put something in their stomach. Give them something to hold on to.”
As state and federal officials figure out the recovery for communities in the South and Midwest affected by the cluster of tornados that hit over the weekend, people like Finch and Rhonda Moss-Levelle are filling in the gap.
Moss-Levelle told the outlet that her family’s food truck remained untouched, and she and Finch are just doing what made sense. Three residents of Bowling Green set up a stand giving out free hot dogs and hamburgers to help folks in the aftermath of the storm.
Around the region, people are filling in the gap to meet the overwhelming need of the moment. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Muhammad Ali Center announced support for relief efforts.
“The Ali Center is joining the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Efforts following last weekend’s historically devastating storms” the center tweeted.” Starting Wednesday, we’ll donate $1 for every admission ticket sold until January 30th, and $3000 immediately. Western Kentucky, we are here for you!”
Hood to the Holler leveraged its platform to share opportunities to support community-led efforts in response to the disaster. Kentuckians For The Commonwealth also pulled together a list of resources for those in need and people looking to provide support.
Another mutual aid organization in eastern Kentucky was helping to coordinate supplies from local public school districts to help affected families and students in the western part of the state.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a relief fund to directly benefit people in the western part of the state impacted by the tornadoes. As of Monday morning, over $4 million had been raised.
Severe weather disasters are increasingly becoming the norm in many communities around the country, with mutual aid becoming more commonplace than in previous years. As communities continue to work together to sustain each other in times of crisis, policymakers and elected leaders will need to get serious about real solutions to protecting people’s lives and livelihoods.
See Also:
Videos Show Black Woman Playing Heroic Role As Deadly Kentucky Tornado Destroys Candle Factory
Despite Economic Recovery, Black Workers Continue To Experience Financial Difficulty
Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Damage, Rescues, Recovery After Powerful Storm Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana
Devastating Hurricane Ida Photos And Videos Show Damage, Rescues, Recovery After Powerful Storm Wreaks Havoc In Louisiana
1. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 1 of 61
2. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 2 of 61
3. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 3 of 61
4. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 4 of 61
5. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 5 of 61
6. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 6 of 61
7. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 7 of 61
8. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 8 of 61
9. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 9 of 61
10. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 10 of 61
11. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 11 of 61
12. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 12 of 61
13. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 13 of 61
14. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 14 of 61
15. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 15 of 61
16. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 16 of 61
17. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 17 of 61
18. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 18 of 61
19. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 19 of 61
20. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 20 of 61
21. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 21 of 61
22. Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its WakeSource:Getty 22 of 61
23. US-WEATHER-STORMSource:Getty 23 of 61
24. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 24 of 61
25. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 25 of 61
26. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 26 of 61
27. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 27 of 61
28. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 28 of 61
29. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 29 of 61
30. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 30 of 61
31. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 31 of 61
32. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 32 of 61
33. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 33 of 61
34. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 34 of 61
35. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 35 of 61
36. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 36 of 61
37. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 37 of 61
38. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 38 of 61
39. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 39 of 61
40. Ida Batters Louisiana, Cutting Off All Power For New OrleansSource:Getty 40 of 61
41.Source:Getty 41 of 61
42.Source:Getty 42 of 61
43.Source:Getty 43 of 61
44.Source:Getty 44 of 61
45.
45 of 61
5:04 pm. Houma getting raked by #Hurricane #IDA’s inner eyewall. Very destructive winds. Near whiteout. Lots of flying debris. This place is gonna look different tomorrow. A mean storm. pic.twitter.com/DyInmhi7Mo— Josh Morgerman (@iCyclone) August 29, 2021
46.Source:Getty 46 of 61
47.Source:Getty 47 of 61
48.Source:Getty 48 of 61
49.Source:Getty 49 of 61
50.Source:Getty 50 of 61
51.Source:Getty 51 of 61
52. Hurricane Ida Bears Down On Louisiana As A Major StormSource:Getty 52 of 61
53.Source:Getty 53 of 61
54.Source:Getty 54 of 61
55.Source:Getty 55 of 61
56.Source:Getty 56 of 61
57.Source:Getty 57 of 61
58. Ida Battering Louisiana With Winds Stronger Than KatrinaSource:Getty 58 of 61
59.Source:Getty 59 of 61
60.Source:Getty 60 of 61
61.Source:Getty 61 of 61
Communities Across Kentucky Come Together To Lend A Helping Hand After Devastating Tornadoes was originally published on newsone.com