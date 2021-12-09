Contests
Win Tickets to see A Time to Heal Gospel Explosion

Praise 100.9: A Time To Heal Gospel Explosion Text Sweepstakes

Praise 100.9 welcomes A Time to Heal Gospel Explosion! December 23 at the Knight Theater on North Tryon street.

Starring Karen Clark-Sheard, Leandria Johnson, Jessica Reedy, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Joshua Rogers, Te- Verse Fitzgerald.

Text the word “HEAL” to 60796 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show…you’ll also be qualified to win the grand prize of a $250.00 gift card!

We know it’s been another hectic year so we wanted to spread some Christmas cheer! Just in time for the holidays!

Knight Theater
430 S Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Thursday December 23, 2021
Doors open at 7pm
Concert Starts 8pm

[OFFICIAL RULES]

 

Photos
