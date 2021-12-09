Caucasity Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Says White Capitol Rioters Are Being Abused ‘Because Of The Color Of Their Skin’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Booooooy, when I tell you Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lives at the very peak of Mt. Caucasity and only descends the mountain once a year when it’s time to steal Christmas from all the Whos in Whoville without her heart ever growing an inch let alone multiple sizes. (Yes, I’m saying she looks like a pink Grinch, and no, you can’t unsee it.)

During a recent press conference at the U.S. Capitol, the QAnglo-Saxon legislator with the huge head despite her tiny brain stood beside Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), Matt Gaetz (R-Florida), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas)—pretty much the Republican Legion of Doom—and claimed that “alleged” participants in the Caucasi-D-Day Capitol riot on Jan. 6 who have been jailed after being accused of some of the most serious crimes of the event…are being discriminated against because of what they believe in and “because of the color of their skin.”

“They were isolated in a separate wing of the jail, where they are abused, where they are ridiculed, where they are mocked because of their political beliefs and because of January 6, and because of the color of their skin,” she said, according to Vice. “So there is a two-tiered justice system, and these are the things that need to end.”

Now, I know what you’re thinking: “God, please tell me this cave beast with the blonde lice hotel did not just invoke the ‘America has two justice systems’ narrative on behalf of white people”—but yes, yes that’s exactly what she did. Greene is really out here pretending that our justice system works against white people instead of in their favor in a nation where the overwhelming majority of law enforcement and court officers are whiter than the whitest whites who ever whited in the land of Melanin-nope-topia.

And yes, I’m sure the “alleged” Capitol rioters are being “mocked because of their political beliefs”—because those beliefs “allegedly” led them to commit a terrorist attack on the Capitol building based on the thoroughly debunked notion that ex-commander-in-rusty-white-supremacy Donald Trump lost in 2020 due to a rigged election.

Stop playing the race card, non-sis, these people are thugs and criminals.

But the most egregious part of all of this isn’t necessarily what was said, it’s the fact that Greene’s demonstrably racist, xenophobic and Islamaphobic self said it.

Here’s a video of Greene ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government based on nothing but the fact that people who happen to be Muslim are running for office and winning elections:

Now here’s the part where I remind you that Greene once suggested that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan) weren’t “really official” members of Congress because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible and said they “should go back to the Middle East” despite Omar being born in Somalia and Tlaib being born in *checks notes* Detroit. (Greene also joined Rep. Lauren Boebert in referring to Omar as a “Jihad Squad” member.)

Greene has also called Black people “slaves” to Democrats, said that Black and Hispanic men are only “held back by gangs and dealing drugs” and compared Black Lives Matter to the Ku Klux Klan as if there is any history of BLM representatives bombing churches, burning crosses on lawns and lynching thousands of people in the name of racial purity.

But please, tell us more about the woefully oppressed whites.

Oh wait, she did tell us more—the would-be government overthrowers are also apparently being exposed to Critical Race Theory.

“They’re being represented by public defenders that call them white supremacists, tell them they have to denounce President Trump, tell them they have to denounce their political views, want them to watch videos and read books that basically it’s critical race theory training, in order for them to have this public defender represent them,” she claimed during the press conference. (If you listen closely, you can hear the sound of two million Black eyes rolling to the back of one million Black heads.)

The funny thing is that Greene and fellow white nationalist piece of sentient fecal matter Gohmert couldn’t even get their “Who’s being racist to whom?” story straight.

“We’ve been accused of saying, ‘Oh, you’re out to help the whites,’” he said. “I didn’t know what skin color everybody in the D.C. jail had until I got there. But other inmates are telling me the most verbally abused person in there happens to be Black, that he has caught more flak than any of the white defendants.”

So, who else is waiting for this GOP clown car to crash and burn?

