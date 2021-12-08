New Renderings of Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South End to Uptown

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The City of Charlotte released an update on the renderings of the pedestrian bridge that will connect South End to Uptown.

According to the City of Charlotte’s website, the project will provide a new bicycle and pedestrian connection over I-277 from the CATS Blue Line Stonewall Station to where the Rail Trail ends under East Morehead Street bridge.

“This bridge coming in kind of gives that opportunity to make that connection and get rid of that barrier that 277 has provided for pedestrians to easily get in from South End to Uptown,” Dan Leaver, program manager for the City of Charlotte, said.

The construction on the Rail Trail bridge is projected to start in 2023 and wrap in 2025.

The project is expected to coast $11 million and is funded in part by the City of Charlotte ($3.1 million), North Carolina Department of Transportation ($3.3 million), and Mecklenburg County ($3.1 million). The remaining $1.5 million is funded privately, according to the City of Charlotte’s website.

Photos of the new renderings of the pedestrian bridge are below:

