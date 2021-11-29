Radio One Exclusives
Cyber Monday: Supporting Black Businesses Online For The Holidays, And Always

On Cyber Monday, there is no shortage of Black-owned businesses to buy your holiday gifts from.

UPDATED: 9:00 a.m. ET, Nov. 29, 2021

Originally published: Dec. 1, 2019

From Black Friday to Small Business Saturday, and even before, the holiday shopping season and all the deals they offer have already gotten underway for nearly a week now. And with Cyber Monday upon us, the conventional wisdom is for consumers to look log on to major online shopping websites and avoid crowded stores.

But with the long lines and viral videos of wild melees of shoppers fighting over the must-have holiday item du jour, let alone risking popular items being sold out, it may be time to turn your attention to some of the lesser heralded online businesses that have the same types of items you’re looking for without any of the controversy and confrontation that come with in-person shopping.

A Comprehensive Guide To Buying Black During The Holidays

Beyond that, as everybody competes to get that hot item from the same, familiar big chain stores, why not look elsewhere? Not only would doing so net the same results for consumers, but it would also decidedly help out the low man on the totem pole — small business owners.

On an even more granular level, there is yet another unsung set of small business owners who would greatly benefit from your online patronage on Cyber Monday: Black-owned businesses.

“Nationwide there are more than 2.6 million black-owned businesses,” Black business owner Antwon Davis told NBC News. “But eight out of 10 fail within the first year and a half because of a lack of exposure, a lack of capital, and a lack of business acumen.”

Black people have major spending power — to the tune of $1.2 trillion annually — so in theory, there should be no excuse not to throw a few bucks to the companies owned and operated by Black folks.

This year offers no shortage of Black-owned businesses to support, with the internet being the great equalizer for companies that don’t have a physical store.

And if you’re somehow having problems finding a Black-owned business to support, there is, of course, an app for that.

Official Black Wall Street, which serves as a vast directory of Black-owned businesses across the globe, was created to make the directory more accessible and to encourage individuals to circulate money in the Black community.

Still no luck? Here’s a list of more than 100 other Black-owned businesses. The Black Business News Blog listed 25 Black-owned businesses offering up their wares for sale, including everything from desserts and snacks to drinks to cosmetics to clothing and more.

Looking for even more choices? Try Twitter, where the #BlackOwnedBusiness hashtag will fill your timeline with social media savvy Black-owned businesses shrewdly advertising their merchandise, like these crochet sweaters and/or these natural soaps and candles.

In other words, there is literally no excuse for not buying Black this holiday season, and beyond.

Close