Potential career with the Charlotte Fire Department

Battalion Chief Kelvin Brim

Source: Battalion Chief, Kelvin Brim/Ron Holland

Firefighters are rightly hailed as heroes because of self-sacrifice, and a willingness to respond to crisis.  While fighting fires is fraught with danger, extensive training helps to mitigate life-threatening outcomes for fire professionals.  If you’ve ever been interested in being a first responder without the prospect of running into or scaling buildings, the Charlotte Fire Department has a myriad of career options.  ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Battalion Chief Kelvin Brim about the Charlotte Fire Department’s recruitment efforts, and the noble profession of firefighting.

 

