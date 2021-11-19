Potential career with the Charlotte Fire Department

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Firefighters are rightly hailed as heroes because of self-sacrifice, and a willingness to respond to crisis. While fighting fires is fraught with danger, extensive training helps to mitigate life-threatening outcomes for fire professionals. If you’ve ever been interested in being a first responder without the prospect of running into or scaling buildings, the Charlotte Fire Department has a myriad of career options. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Battalion Chief Kelvin Brim about the Charlotte Fire Department’s recruitment efforts, and the noble profession of firefighting.

