Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Travis Scott May Have Been Warned About Safety Concerns Ahead Of Astroworld Festival Tragedy

There are at least a dozen lawsuits filed, if not more, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.  

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ACCIDENT-MUSIC

Source: THOMAS SHEA / Getty

Reports continue to surface in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival disaster. Among the latest information released, it seems that rapper and producer Travis Scott may have been notified of potential safety concerns before taking the stage. In a statement released to Twitter, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner allegedly asked Scott and his team to work with HPD over the weekend and be mindful of social media messaging. 

He described the meeting as brief and respectful. Questions remain about what Houston Police knew and when about potential safety hazards at the venue. Earlier coverage by Variety mentions the chief previously defended letting the show play out despite the accounts. Finner claimed that stopping the performance could have resulted in riots leading to more damage.  

According to the Associated Press, festival organizers seemed to have taken some preparatory steps in advance of the event. There are at least a dozen lawsuits filed, if not more, with more expected in the coming days and weeks.  

Ben Crump, known for representing victims of police brutality, is one of the many lawyers stepping up to take cases after the disaster last Friday. “We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced — the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them,” said Crump in a statement. “We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event.”

One law firm running Facebook Ads is offering free claim evaluations to Astroworld attendees. From the page’s setup, it seems squarely aimed at holding Live Nation responsible as the promoter.  

CNN reported Monday afternoon that the operation plans for Astroworld did not include a contingency for possible crowd surge.  Over 50 pages, the operations plan laid out various concerns and plans to address crowd management. 

“Based on the site’s layout and numerous past experiences, a Security Plan has been established to help mitigate potential negative issues within the scope of the festival,” the document states per a CNN report. “The potential for multiple alcohol/drug-related incidents, possible evacuation needs, and the ever-present threat of a mass casualty situation are identified as key concerns.” 

Eight people ages 14-27 were killed, and hundreds of other attendees were injured. All attendees have been offered a full refund, and Scott is reportedly covering the funeral costs of those who died. He also canceled his scheduled appearance Saturday at Day N Vegas.  

See Also:  

Master P Shares Thoughts On Gun Safety And Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Shooting 

Promoter Cancels Major Hip-Hop Show, Says Without Proof That ‘Majority’ Of Rap Fans Aren’t Vaccinated 

Alpo Martinez killed in Harlem

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

81 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 10:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 3, 2021 — While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. MORE: Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks We Lost In 2020 Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021. Alpo Martinez, an infamous former drug dealer who became almost a mythical figure in New York City street life after being placed in witness protection for working as a confidential informant in a role that got many of his co-workers arrested and locked up, was killed over the weekend in Harlem. He was 55 years old. HipHopWired reported that the man who was born Alberto Geddis Martinez was shot early Sunday morning and died from his injuries shortly after he was taken to nearby Harlem Hospital. Alpo was reportedly driving a 2017 Dodge Ram when he was shot five times. It was not immediately clear who shot him, but being labeled a "snitch" in the streets is tantamount to a death sentence. While already a legend in the streets, Alpo was immortalized on the big screen when rapper Cam'ron portrayed him in the movie, "Paid In Full," which was released nearly nine years ago to the date of his death. From HipHopWired: In the late 80’s and early 90’s, Martinez moved his enterprise to the Washington, DC area. However, after getting pinched in 1991, he reportedly turned state’s evidence, dropping dime on his own organization including Wayne ‘Silk’ Perry in exchange for a 35-year sentence after facing life in the bing. Alpo admitted to committing 14 murders while turning state's evidence against Perry. "Paid In Full" told a dramatized version of Alpo's true-life story and drew attention to his one-time New York City cohorts of Rich Porter and Azie Faison, who were both notorious drug lords in Harlem, too. One of Alpo's murders was Porter, who was killed because Martinez thought he was being cheated out of money being made by the three of them. Alpo reportedly told F.E.D.S. magazine more than two decades ago that after one of his associates didn't manage to kill Porter, he went ahead and handled the rest. “He didn’t die, so I shot him in the head,” Alpo told F.E.D.S. magazine in 1999, according to the New York Times. https://twitter.com/LiL_BradY90/status/1454836379763023873?s=20 Alpo and his team of drug dealers specialized in selling cocaine and crack cocaine in the 1980s. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we've lost in 2021.

Travis Scott May Have Been Warned About Safety Concerns Ahead Of Astroworld Festival Tragedy  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

White Man Who Helped Run Down Ahmaud Arbery…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70

Marjorie Taylor Greene Thinks Republicans Share ‘Common Ground’…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close