National
HomeNational

Black Lives Matter Activist Sues NYPD, Claims Cops Stalked His Instagram Before Attempted Raid

According to Ingram, police arrived at his door at 7 am on August 7th, 2021 with a K-9 unit claiming they had a warrant for his arrest.

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Lives Matter Protest Organizer Derrick Ingram Turns Himself In To Police

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

Black Lives Matter activist Derrick Ingram filed a lawsuit against the NYPD on Wednesday after a 5-hour police stand-off at his home last summer.

According to Ingram, police arrived at his door at 7 am on August 7th, 2020 with a K-9 unit claiming they had a warrant for his arrest.

Ingram did not know of any warrants and refused to come outside.

Members of NYPD’s Strategic Response Group arrived on the scene, setting up their operation in an empty apartment across from Ingram’s.

Police continued to bang on his door, threatening to break the door down and arrest him.

Scared for his life, Ingram began streaming live on Instagram. At one point during the video, Ingram said he noticed a red dot beaming into his living room coming from police snipers on a rooftop across the street. Ingram pleaded to his audience, “Please don’t let them kill me!”

But according to the lawsuit, there was never a warrant out for Ingram’s arrest and the misdemeanor charge of shouting into a police officer’s ear with a bullhorn was the only alleged charge.

But that didn’t stop police from using an arsenal of military-grade equipment to terrorize Ingram in his own home.

Also police notes indicate that Officer Desirae Lafurno, who was the alleged officer Ingram shouted at with the bullhorn, initially found photos of Ingram on instagram after her boyfriend searched the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

This led officers to opening an investigation into Ingram by tracking his social media presence.

The lawsuit also claims police fabricated a report that falsely accused Ingram of committing assault while attending a Black Lives Matter protest during the summer of 2020.

“When this happens to people, sometimes they’re not alive to tell their story,” said Ingram in an interview with Gothamist. “The has to be a level of accountability and justice.”

The NYPD declined to answer any questions about the raid, and no officers have been disciplined for the attempted raid, but Ingram’s pain still lingers.

The 28-year old suffers from post-traumatic stress, and still has nightmares from the incident. He also said it’s hard for him to be in the same space as police officers because of paranoia and frequent flashbacks.

Click here to see the entire lawsuit.

SEE ALSO:

New York City Announces Plans For Educational Reform In How Black History Is Taught In America

Proud Boy Leader Gets 5 Months In Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Flag

Washington State Sheriff Faces Charges Connected To Racial Profiling Incident Involving A Black Newspaper Carrier, Local Black Lives Matter Group Wants Him To Resign

Police killings 2020

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 photos Launch gallery

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

118 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 7:30 p.m. ET, Oct. 21, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Case in point: Andra Murphy was killed by police in Tennessee on Oct. 6 under questionable circumstances. According to a press release emailed to NewsOne, Murphy was killed in the town of Bolivar when police shot him shortly after an unidentified gunman threatened correctional officers and fled the scene. However, "many believe Murphy was not the individual who was initially at the scene," the press release from Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Murphy's family, said in part. “My thoughts and prayers are with Andra Murphy’s family – especially his wife and four children – as they grieve his loss," Crump said in a brief statement. "While the investigation is ongoing, much more information is needed, not only for the family’s closure but to determine if this was a case of mistaken identity. The family has been given information that their loved one was innocently killed by the police because they assumed he was the initial gunman. We demand the release of video footage to show if the car that was driven by the initial gunman was the same car that Andra was driving when he arrived. The family continues to ask for your prayers for answers, transparency, and justice.” https://twitter.com/BenCrumpLaw/status/1450828531898982402?s=20 Murphy's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Black Lives Matter Activist Sues NYPD, Claims Cops Stalked His Instagram Before Attempted Raid  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Woman’s Mac & Cheese With Raisins Dish Gets…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

Black Lives Matter Activist Sues NYPD, Claims Cops…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close