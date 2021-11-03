National
HomeNational

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car Crash Involving Henry Ruggs

Here's everything we know about the unfortunate event so far.

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Appears In Court Following Fatal DUI Crash

Source: Handout / Getty

 

Henry Ruggs III of the Las Vegas Raiders was involved in a fatal car crash incident that killed a female passenger and her dog early morning on Nov. 2. According to the Las Vegas Metro Department, Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the rear end of the victim’s Toyota RAV-4, instantly bursting the vehicle into flames. Ruggs was drunk driving during the tragic collision. The wide receiver and his 22-year-old girlfriend Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Shortly after the shocking news flooded headlines and social media, The Raiders issued a statement via Twitter that read:

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Here’s everything we know about the unfortunate event so far.

 

What are the charges?

Ruggs, 22, could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in court. According to USA Today, the NFL star showed signs of impairment and will be charged with a DUI resulting in death, which “under Nevada law is a Class B felony,” the report added. He also faces an additional charge of reckless driving resulting in death, a sentence that could potentially slam him with another 6 years. There’s no option for parole in Nevada. His bail has been set to $150,000 with strict conditions, including “home confinement, electronic monitoring, no alcohol, no driving” and he must surrender his passport ESPN noted.

 

Ruggs was driving at 156 miles per hour prior to the crash.

The NFL baller was traveling at an alarming speed of 156 mph before his car impacted the victim who has been identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor of Las Vegas. Prosecutors told News 8 Now that Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was at 0.161 which is two times the legal limit. Ruggs’ car impacted Tintor’s vehicle at 127 mph, according to court documents.

 

The Raiders have let him go

Ruggs was released by The Raiders following the news. He is now a free agent, but his involvement in the deadly crash could potentially place him on the NFL exempt list which is a protocol under their personal conduct and substance abuse policies. Ruggs joined The Raiders in 2020 as their 12th overall draft pick. He led the team with an impressive 469 receiving yards, averaging 19.5 per catch.

 

Ruggs lost a childhood friend to a car crash 

The 22-year-old’s childhood friend, Rod Scott, died in a car accident in 2016, and Ruggs often pays tribute to him by putting up three fingers — “Scott wore No. 3 — to the sky after big plays,” ESPN added.

SEE ALSO:

Oakland’s Finest: The Meteoric Rise Of Malika Andrews

‘Colin In Black & White’ Review: DuVernay Adds Another Dimension To The Exiled Quarterback

XXIV Summer Olympic Games

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 photos Launch gallery

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Continue reading 4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

4 Reasons Why Olympian Florence 'Flo Jo' Griffith Joyner Will Always Be The GOAT

Florence "Flo-Jo" Giffith Joyner shocked the world with her record-breaking speed during the July 1988 U.S. Olympic trials in  Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 130-pound sprinter blazed through the track in just 10.49 seconds, beating Evelyn Ashford's previous world record of 10.76 seconds in the 100-meter race. Time Magazine notes that the announcer during the race looked at Flo-Jo in awe after her speed-defying win, telling the crowd. "It cannot be...no one can run that fast." But Flo Jo did. “I looked and didn’t see anybody, so I just relaxed,” the then-28-year-old told the Los Angeles Times after the race. Born on December 21, 1959, Joyner was raised in sunny California. The track and field icon built her athletic prowess at a young age showing of her speed early. Joyner, who was one of 11 children, spent time in the Mojave Desert with her family chasing jackrabbits, ESPN noted. By the time she was seven, Joyner began competing in track and field competitions. The Olympic star continued to craft her skills while attending California State University in Northridge and at UCLA.  In 1984, the high-speed power sprinter made her Olympic debut where she won a silver medal in the 200-meter distance, scoring the competition at 22.02 seconds. Flo Jo's rise to fame wasn't always a breeze. Joyner experienced a financial hardship that impacted her ability to pursue running full-time in 1984. To make ends meet, the runner become a bank clerk and styled her friend's hair and nails part-time, but with the grace of faith, she later secured a small sponsorship at UCLA. It was there that she trained under the wing of Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner Kersee and the same place where she would meet her beloved husband Al Joyner, Kersee's brother. “I met her at the U.S. Olympic trial... It was 6:45 pm. I remember that because I never saw a woman look like that before; she made me speechless,” Al Joyner told CNN in 2012. “Jackie was going through UCLA. Eventually, I came back out to train. I’m doing distance running. So we start running together and started being friends. She’s was not only beautiful, but she could run. I thought I could run off and leave her but I couldn’t shake her." In February 1989, Griffith-Joyner abruptly retired from athletics, however, she remained an icon through her bevy of endorsements, films, and designing. In 1998, the star died in her sleep as a result of an epileptic seizure. Her legacy still lives on through her iconic world records and eclectic style. There's no one who has done it quite like Flo Jo, and here are four reasons why. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbXMvmTpbYI

 

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car Crash Involving Henry Ruggs  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest

Here’s Everything We Know About The Fatal Car…

 2 hours ago
01.01.70

‘Censorship’: Howard’s Student-Run Newspaper Blames University For ‘Decline…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close