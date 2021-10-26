National
Howard Living Conditions Blamed On ‘Slumlordy’ Property Management Company As Dorms Placed In ‘Hypercare’

Howard University officials aren’t feeling all of this unwanted attention and seem to be feeling the pressure.

Howard University Students Protest Living Conditions At Dorms On Campus

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

A group of Howard University Students have been protesting the living conditions in their dorms for over a week.

Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, students organized a sit-in at the Blackburn Center, to bring attention to the horrid and unlivable conditions they have been forced into.

Students have used social media, as well as traditional media to share first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus.

Photos of mold piling up in air vents and behind hanging photographs on walls were shared thousands of times on the internet. Students complained about roaches, rats and share stories of their friends being hospitalized because of mold exposure.

As the students continue to get louder and more unified, the world is taking notice.

Rapper Gucci Mane refused to perform at Howard University’s homecoming and announced he stood in solidarity with the protesters on Campus.

While on the Howard homecoming stage, rapper Lil Durk left the stage after only performing a few songs. In a TikTok video taken from the crowd, Durk can be heard explaining to fans that he was supposed to do more songs but wasn’t feeling the experience.

“Aye look. We were supposed to do more songs but this sh*t sound so bogus, I don’t even feel this sh*t for real,” said Durk. “I appreciate y’all for f*cking with us..”

Durk immediately walked off stage to a crowd of boos.

Howard University officials aren’t feeling all of this unwanted attention and seem to be feeling the pressure. Students recently took shots at Howard University’s 40-year contract with Corvias, the property management company hired to provide maintenance for the dorms. In a video posted to Twitter, a student calls Corvias a “very slum lordy company” and explains her issues with the company.

“They don’t respond to maintenance requests. I requested my air filter be cleaned multiple times, it hasn’t been cleaned or changed. There is also mold growing from the exit sign outside of my dorm.”

But Corvias defended its record in a statement to The Guardian.

A spokesperson for the company said, “A recent inspection discovered mold in less than a tenth of 1% of rooms – 34 out of 3,300. We encourage students to report service needs as soon as possible by contacting the front desk attendant, by phone, or online.”

Howard officials also recently announced that they are placing all res halls in “hyper-care,” and go above and beyond to clean HVAC systems, change filters and be exceptionally responsive to maintenance needs going forward.

For about a week, students at Howard University have been protesting horrible living conditions inside of some dorms on campus. Using the Twitter and Instagram hashtag, #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the university's Blackburn Center to bring attention to this housing crisis and demand change within the dorms. Students participating in the sit-in say there has been a lack of action and accountability from the school’s administration and that willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes. They would also disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met. MORE: Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement Students have been posting to Twitter and Instagram about their experiences and some of the images are disgusting and shocking. Chandler Robinson, a freshman at Howard, went live on her Instagram account from the protest to reveal some of her friends were coughing up blood and having issues with breathing from mold exposure. They would eventually be hospitalized, she said. https://twitter.com/cocoapimpcess/status/1450567423170654223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1450567423170654223%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4236327%2Fhoward-protester-claims-students-are-sick-from-mold-exposure-in-dorms%2F One student posted photos of mold growing behind art hanging on walls. The mold looked like it had been growing for years. Others posted pictures of mold growing inside air conditioning vents and even molding inside of a student's hat. A 17-year-old sophomore documented what she said was mold in her dorm via a video that she posted to social media claiming to show flooding and resulting mold in what is supposed to be a kitchen area of the dorm room. https://twitter.com/pyarkarda/status/1441100192925687816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1441100192925687816%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsone.com%2F4232225%2Fhoward-university-blackburn-takeover-protest%2F Thandiwe Abdullah had to relocate her dorm because of water damage and mold growing in the closet of her dormitory. “Maintenance came, they looked into it, and no one tells us anything,” Abdullah said. “They just start ripping out the wall. They move everything out of our closet there’s mold growing on the wall in our closet.” Stories from all over campus paint a picture of negligence as young students living on campus struggle with balancing academic life with living under conditions not even suitable for their worst enemy. The concerns raise many questions about who's making decisions at Howard University. As reported by NewsOne in June, the university made the decision to eliminate voting power from faculty, student and alumni representation in decisions made by the board of trustees. Check out some of the photos and videos posted by students below. If you want to check out more, search the Twitter and Instagram hashtags, #blackburntakeover

Howard Living Conditions Blamed On ‘Slumlordy’ Property Management Company As Dorms Placed In ‘Hypercare’  was originally published on newsone.com

