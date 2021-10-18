Radio One Exclusives
The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage

Bonus Footage - Spirit of Praise

We hope that you enjoyed The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise! Below we have exclusive bonus footage just for you!

Bryan Popin Performs “I Love You”

Jermaine Dolly Performs “You”

13th SOP Graphics - Click to Give

 

ALSO CHECK OUT: #ICYMI: The 13th Annual Praise 104.1/Spirit 1340 Spirit Of Praise Celebration! [WATCH]

 

Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Photos]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQgOh2mPgw4 In one night, Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am brought you performances from Jokia, Damon Little, Joshua Rogers, Jabari Johnson, Jor’Dan Armstrong, Rudy Currence, Bryan Popin, Jermaine Dolly, Jekalyn Carr, Byron Cage, Pastor Mike Jr., JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise and the legendary The Clark Sisters! Check out some of the best moments from the 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration! Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage

