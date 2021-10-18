ICYMI: The 13th Annual Praise 104.1/Spirit 1340 Spirit Of Praise Celebration! [WATCH]

The biggest Gospel celebration took place on Saturday (October 16th) when Praise 104.1 and Spirit 1340am presented their 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Celebration. This year due to the pandemic the event was virtual but that didn’t stop the praise party!
Check out performances by:
Jokia
Damon Little
Joshua Rogers
Jabari Johnson
Jor’Dan Armstrong
Rudy Currence
Bryan Popin
Jermaine Dolly
Jekalyn Carr
Byron Cage
Pastor Mike Jr.
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
The Clark Sisters
With appearances by Praise 104.1’s own Cheryl Jackson, Ronnette Rollins, Erica Campbell, Griff, Willie Moore, Jr, and Darlene McCoy. Thank you to Pastors Troy Dixon and William M. Campbell Jr. for blessing the evening with the opening and closing prayers!
Enjoyed the event? Click Here To Donate: https://bit.ly/SOPDONATE
Also Check Out: The 13th Annual Spirit of Praise Bonus Footage
Moments From The 13th Annual Spirit Of Praise [Photos]
